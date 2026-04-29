<p>Bangarpet (Kolar district): As many as 50 children from Bihar, suspected to be victims of human trafficking, were rescued from the Bangarpet KSRTC bus stand by the police on Tuesday, and subsequently admitted to the Government Children’s Home in KGF.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiries have indicated that the 50 children were brought to Bangarpet by Muzamil and Afroz, natives of Bihar, on board the Muzzafarpur Express. After arriving at the railway station around 9 am, the duo, along with the kids, rushed to the bus stand where all of them were reportedly waiting for a Haveri-bound bus. Suspecting that something was amiss, commuters waiting at the bus stand immediately dialled 112 and alerted the cops.</p>.<p>Wasting no time, police inspector C Ravikumar and team arrived at the bus stand and took the children into their care. Despite the language barrier, officials are trying to elicit as much information from them as possible.</p>.Income certificate scam in Karnataka? 'Low-income' students took costly seats.<p>Ravikumar said that a thorough probe would be conducted to unearth the masterminds of the racket, and to ascertain where the children were being taken to.</p>