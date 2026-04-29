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50 Bihar kids rescued from being trafficked in Bangarpet

Preliminary inquiries have indicated that the 50 children were brought to Bangarpet by Muzamil and Afroz, natives of Bihar, on board the Muzzafarpur Express.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:03 IST
Karnataka NewsBiharBangarpet

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