Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

50% rebate on pending traffic e-challan fines till July 10

The concession applies to cases registered by the Police Department where the penalties have not yet been paid.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatraffic

Follow us on :

Follow Us