50% rebate on pending traffic e-challan fines till July 10

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has announced a limited-time 50% concession on pending traffic e-challan fines, allowing vehicle users to settle outstanding penalties at half the prescribed amount.</p>.<p>The concession applies to cases registered by the Police Department where the penalties have not yet been paid. Motorists with pending traffic violations can take advantage of the scheme by paying 50% of the fine within the three-week window.</p>.<p>The members of the public can pay via the<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka"> Karnataka </a>State Police (KSP) mobile app or through the BTP ASTraM app. Payments may also be made in person by providing the vehicle registration number at the nearest traffic police station.</p>.Father checks prospective son-in-law’s traffic challans before finalising daughter’s marriage.<p>Special counters have been set up at 12 locations across the city to process payments quickly. These include Hennuru junction (Ring Road), Devasandra junction (Old Madras Road), Kundalahalli junction (Old Airport Road), Mysuru Bank junction (K G Road), Sumanahalli junction (Magadi Road), Metro (BHEL) on Mysuru Road, near the RTO office on 12th Main Road, Jalahalli Cross junction (Tumkur Road), Hebbal junction (Bellary Road), Sagar junction (K G Road), Hosa Road junction (Electronics City Road) and Gottigere junction (Bannerghatta Road).</p>.<p>Additionally, payments can be made at the Traffic Management Centre and through the Karnataka One website and its physical centres, officials noted.</p>.<p>The police have urged the public to make use of the opportunity to clear pending fines and avoid future enforcement actions.</p>