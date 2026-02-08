Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

50-year-old trainer aircraft crash near Belagavi airport due to fuel shortage: Centre

The aircraft VT-EUC was flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, and crashed landed in an open field near Vijayapura, around 50 to 70 kilometres from the Belagavi airport.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 16:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 16:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPlane Crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us