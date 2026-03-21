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50-year-old Tumakuru man dies outside police station; locals allege negligence

He collapsed soon after he was released and walking out of police station.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:13 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:13 IST
KarnatakaTumakuru

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