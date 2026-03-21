<p>Huliyar (Tumakuru district): A 50-year-old man collapsed and died shortly after he was released by the cops in front of the Huliyar police station in Tumakuru district on Thursday.</p>.<p>Alleging police brutality and negligence, locals sat in protest in front of the police station with the dead body.</p>.<p>Guddegowda Kantharaju (50) was one of the five arrested for playing cards on Thursday. The cops subsequently took Kantharaju, and the others, off to the Huliyar police station. Kantharaju reportedly took ill while he was at the police station. He collapsed soon after he was released and walking out of police station. </p>.<p>Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Kantharaju’s body was then taken to the Tumakuru district hospital for a postmortem.</p>.Man detained for playing cards, dies in custody | Locals protest outside police station.<p>Satish, who was arrested along with Kantharaju, said that they were kept at the police station between 5.30 pm and 8 pm.</p>.<p>“Kantharaju was so sick he was asleep all the while he was at the station. We were not even given water to drink. In fact, the police kicked Kantharaju to wake him up before proceeding to question him. Although he was allowed to leave the station after questioning, he collapsed immediately.</p>.<p>The police did not respond at once, and it was only after we cried for help that they took him to the hospital,” alleged Satish.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded a CID probe into Kantharaju’s death.</p>