50:50 rule came in 2015 when Siddaramaiah was CM, says BJP

Addressing a press meet at the Karnataka BJP headquarters Bengaluru, Chief Whip of the saffron party in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar furnished, what he described as the report of a technical committee, minutes and an audio clip of MUDA meetings, besides the claim application submitted by the CM’s wife, Parvathi, to take possession of the alternative sites. Kumar said that in the light of these revelations, Siddaramaiah must resign, and entrust the probe of the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), besides returning the sites that his wife was given by MUDA.