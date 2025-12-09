<p>Belagavi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out 518 pathasanchalans (route marches) across Karnataka in 2025 and none led to any “fighting, rioting or communal violence”, Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Assembly on Tuesday. </p><p>About 2.37 lakh swayamsevaks participated in these route marches, according to Parameshwara’s written reply to Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar. </p><p>The RSS, which is the BJP's ideological parent, completed 100 years on October 2, which was Vijayadashami. It took out route marches as part of its centenary celebrations. </p><p>However, two days after the RSS celebrated its centenary, Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the activities of the Hindu nationalist organisation in public places. </p><p>On October 18, the government issued an omnibus order making ‘prior permission’ mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises. While it did not specifically name RSS, the order contained enough provisions to impact the saffron outfit’s activities. The High Court, however, stayed the order. </p><p>Bengaluru saw the highest number of RSS route marches at 97 in which 27,338-30,233 swayamsevaks participated, Parameshwara stated. </p><p>Coming second was Kalaburagi, Kharge’s turf, where the RSS conducted 51 marches involving 6,340-7,235 swayamsevaks. </p>.Supreme Court orders eviction of Karnataka Law Minister from premises in Hubballi .<p>The Uttara Kannada (45), Bidar (41) and Bagalkot (33) districts also saw RSS marches involving up 7,000-20,000 swayamsevaks. </p><p>Hubballi-Dharwad, Kolar Gold Fields and Kodagu had the lowest number of RSS marches at two each. There were 14,600-15,000 swayamsevaks who marched in Hubballi-Dharwad. In Kodagu, the turnout was 1,650-1,700. At KGF, however, only 430 swayamsevaks showed up. </p><p><strong>‘Special force working’</strong></p><p>To another question by Moodbidri BJP MLA Umanath Kotian, Parameshwara said crimes have decreased after the government constituted a Special Action Force in the communally-sensitive coastal region. </p><p>“Crimes have come down and people have appreciated it,” Parameshwara said. </p><p>In the Moodbidri police station, Parameshwara said there were 224 cases last year. The number is down to 174 this year. At Mulki, the number of crimes is down to 121 from 149, the minister said.</p>