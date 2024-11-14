54 children take ill after consuming ‘Chitranna’ in Karnataka's Humnabad

<p>Humnabad (Bidar district), DHNS: Fifty-four students took ill after consuming ‘Chitranna’ made from leftover rice at Basavateertha Gurukul Higher Primary School, located on Kallur road, on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The students, who complained of stomach pain, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting, were admitted to the government hospital in the town for treatment.</p><p>The incident occurred after they were served leftover food from the previous night.</p>.Two dead, 13 fall ill due to suspected food poisoning at state-run shelter home in Patna. <p>Treatment was provided toall 54 children affected by food poisoning. All of them have recovered and returned home with their parents, said Dr Naganath Hulasure, chief medical officer of the government hospital.</p><p>The school had illegally started a hostel without obtaining permission. It has been closed down after issuing a notice. A letter has been written to higher officers recommending strict disciplinary action against the school, said Block Education Officer Venkatesh Goodal.</p><p>Former minister Rajashekhar Patil, Legislative Council members Dr Chandrasekhar Patil, Bhimrao Patil and others visited the hospital and inquired about the children’s health.</p>