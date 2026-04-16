56% quota among demands in CM Siddaramaiah’s petition to PM Modi

<p>Bengaluuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a list of 18 demands, which included bringing the state’s 56% reservation under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah gave the petition when he received Modi at the HAL airport. </p>.<p>The quantum of reservations was hiked to 56% when the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government was in power, breaching the 50% ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court. It is widely believed that the quota hike will be protected from judicial review if included in the 9th Schedule. Siddaramaiah also asked Modi to include some OBCs in the central list of Scheduled Tribes, including the Kuruba community to which the CM belongs. “The state has already provided the necessary clarifications addressing earlier objections,” the petition stated. </p>.<p>The petition also sought the revival of a railway coach factory at Kolar and a high-speed Bengaluru-Mysuru rail. </p>.<p>Modi was urged to “expedite the release of committed central assistance for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and to initiate the Bengaluru–Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor, connecting key districts of Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka.”</p>.<p>The state has sought approvals for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects. It also asked for federal funding and ‘national project’ status for the Upper Bhadra Project. It has asked for a gazette notification on the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II award. </p>.<p>“Karnataka has always taken pride in contributing to India’s growth with responsibility and vision. However, recurring delays in approvals and financial releases have created a perception of systemic inequity,” Siddaramaiah stated.</p>