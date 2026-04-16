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56% quota among demands in CM Siddaramaiah’s petition to PM Modi

Siddaramaiah gave the petition when he received Modi at the HAL airport.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:44 IST
Narendra ModiSiddaramaiah

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