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57 job aspirants conned of Rs 1.83 crore in Karnataka, Central Crime Branch books three

The accused have been identified as Y Ramesh (49), D Raghavendra (42) and B S Dhruvakumar (33).
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 23:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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