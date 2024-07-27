5,976 dengue cases were reported in Karnataka till June 30: Centre

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav informed Lok Sabha that a total of 5,976 dengue cases have been reported by Karnataka Government till June 30 this year as against 2,260 dengue cases reported in the same period last year.
“The Ministry, Director General of Health Services, NCVBDC ( National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control) and Regional Director, Bengaluru office are regularly reviewing and monitoring Dengue situation in all States including Karnataka," the Minister said in his written answer.
Under the National Health Mission, adequate budgetary support is provided to all States/UTs, including Karnataka, for dengue control activities (provision of domestic breeding checkers, insecticide, fogging machines etc), dengue case management, training support, monitoring, awareness activities, etc, he said.
Free diagnosis services for suspected dengue cases is available in Karnataka through 37 'Sentinel Surveillance' hospitals and one 'Apex Referral' laboratory for detection of cases at an early stage to implement public health measures and to prevent further spread, the Minister said.
"Under the National Health Mission(NHM) and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM), the Centre released in fiscal 2024-25 is Rs. 553.36 crore (up-to 15.07.2024) and Rs 14.38 crore (up-to 18.07.2024) respectively to Karnataka," the Minister said.
Published 27 July 2024, 13:43 IST