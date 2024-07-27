5,976 dengue cases were reported in Karnataka till June 30: Centre

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav informed Lok Sabha that a total of 5,976 dengue cases have been reported by Karnataka Government till June 30 this year as against 2,260 dengue cases reported in the same period last year.

“The Ministry, Director General of Health Services, NCVBDC ( National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control) and Regional Director, Bengaluru office are regularly reviewing and monitoring Dengue situation in all States including Karnataka," the Minister said in his written answer.

Under the National Health Mission, adequate budgetary support is provided to all States/UTs, including Karnataka, for dengue control activities (provision of domestic breeding checkers, insecticide, fogging machines etc), dengue case management, training support, monitoring, awareness activities, etc, he said.