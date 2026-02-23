Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

6 pythons rescued from a house in Karnataka's Karwar

The pythons were found amid construction material stocked on the premises of a house.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 21:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 21:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarwarPython

Follow us on :

Follow Us