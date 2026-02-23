<p>Karwar (Uttara Kannada district): Six pythons were rescued from a house in Katinakona in Karwar on Sunday, triggering panic in the local residents.</p>.Study recommends pol quota, scholarships for Nadaf, Pinjaras in Karnataka.<p>The pythons were found amid construction material stocked on the premises of a house. Forest Guard Gopal Naika, who rescued the pythons, said that they measured 8-12 feet in length. He said that all of them were released into forest. “Initial days of summer is the mating season for snakes. It is natural for males of the species to come in search of females for mating. Hence they are found in large number in one location,” Naika explained.</p>