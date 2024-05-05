6-year-old dies after mother throws him into crocodile-infested stream in Dandeli

Dandeli: Upset over a marital dispute with her husband, a 23-year-old woman threw her six-year-old child into a crocodile-infested stream near Dandeli's crocodile park on Saturday.

The body of the child, half-eaten by the crocodiles, was fished out by officials from the Dandeli Rural Police Station on Sunday.

According to officials, Savithri Ravi Shirandi threw her son Vinod into the stream that flows behind her house at around 7 in the evening.

The officials had to call off the rescue operations due to poor visibility in the dark. On Sunday morning, they retrieved the body and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have arrested both the mother and father, Ravi Kumar (41). A case has been registered.