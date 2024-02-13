60-70% labour cards are bogus, Karnataka minister tells Assembly

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that 60-70 per cent of labour cards are “bogus” and that he needed time to “cleanse” the system.

A labour card entitles labourers to various benefits such as pension, housing subsidy, accident relief, assistance with children’s education and so on. A person must have been a construction worker for 90 days in a year to become eligible.

“In every district, there are 2.5 lakh card holders. Of them, 60-70 per cent are bogus,” Lad said while replying to a question by Terdal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi.

“In 2016, when I was labour minister, there were 12 lakh (card-holding) members. This number rose to 53 lakh. After removing seven lakh cards, we’re now left with 46 lakh cards,” Lad explained.

To underline the extent of fraud, Lad cited the example of Haveri that had three lakh labour cards. "A social audit found that 2.70 lakh cards were bogus. Prime facie, only 30,000 are genuine,” he said.