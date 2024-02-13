60% Kannada on signboards across Karnataka: Language bill tabled in state Assembly

Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the name board, the bill in its statement of objects and reasons said.

The bill also amends the Act to appoint the Director, Directorate of Kannada and Culture as the Member, and the Secretary, Kannada Development Authority to be the Convener of the 'State Level Committee', that will act as an enforcement authority for implementing the official language.

The Karnataka Cabinet on January 5 gave its approval to an ordinance to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act that mandates 60 per cent use of the state's language in signages.

As of now, the law requires the use of Kannada language in the upper half of signboards, displaying the names of businesses.