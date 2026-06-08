60% of govt schools in North Karnataka grapple with poor classroom infrastructure

<p>Dharwad: Nearly 38 per cent of classrooms in 60 per cent government schools across North Karnataka are in poor condition and waiting for a remake. This has sparked concern among the parents as some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/classrooms">classrooms </a>have been declared unfit for conducting classes.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>has 46,174 government schools. However, infrastructure in many of these schools remains far from satisfactory. The situation across North Karnataka including Kalyan Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka is alarming. According to official data, there are 20,000 government schools in the Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions, and 8,000 classrooms among them need urgent repairs.</p>.<p>Raichur district is among the worst affected, with nearly 2,009 classrooms requiring major repairs.</p>.<p>Worst affected</p>.<p>“Raichur district has 1,667 school buildings. We have identified 2,009 classrooms in dilapidated condition and have instructed headmasters and teachers to prevent students from entering these structures. Proposals have been submitted for the repair of around 1,300 classrooms, with funding expected from the KKRDB,” said Raichur Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Mallikarjun. As a temporary measure, two classes are simultaneously running in one room.</p>.Students to receive rousing welcome in Kalyana Karnataka region.<p>In Koppal district, 364 unsafe classrooms have been identified for demolition and reconstruction. These buildings have been taken out of use, and warning boards have been installed to prevent students from entering, according to DDPI Somashekar Gouda.</p>.<p>In the Belagavi division, the Education department sought Rs 105.99 crore for the construction of 618 additional classrooms. However, only Rs 10.45 crore was sanctioned. Similarly, against a request for Rs 22.96 crore to repair 1,057 damaged classrooms, the department received only Rs 75 lakh.</p>.<p>In Dharwad district alone, officials estimate that Rs 15.38 crore is required for repair and reconstruction. Last year, 338 classrooms were identified for demolition and rebuilding. This year, another 173 classrooms have been added to the list.</p>.<p>Compared to North Karnataka, government schools in Central and Coastal Karnataka are in relatively better condition.</p>.<p>In Shivamogga, proposals have been submitted for the renovation of 226 classrooms across 94 schools. The district has received Rs 3.19 crore for the purpose. Davangere has secured Rs 3.95 crore for repairs to 263 classrooms in 117 schools.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026-27: Govt to upgrade 800 schools to KPS, fill 15,000 teacher posts.<p>In Dakshina Kannada, 91 school buildings and 137 anganwadi centres are set to undergo repairs through the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department. The works have commenced and will be completed soon, according to Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V.</p>.<p>Mysuru has also received substantial funding, with Rs 5.81 crore sanctioned for repairs to 168 schools out of 406 identified school buildings.</p>.<p>A retired education commissioner said that the situation has worsened in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after the respective state governments halted the implementation of the NEP and introduced their own policies. “Karnataka alone lost nearly Rs 1,200 crore in central funding last year after rejecting the NEP,” he claimed.</p>