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Homeindiakarnataka

60% of govt schools in North Karnataka grapple with poor classroom infrastructure

Raichur district is among the worst affected, with nearly 2,009 classrooms requiring major repairs.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:11 IST
EducationSchoolsinfrastructureNorth Karnataka

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