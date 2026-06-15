60% of ICT labs in Karnataka's govt schools non-functional, reveals data

<p>Dharwad: As much as 60 per cent of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs in government schools are non-functional, according to the data from the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE).</p>.<p>While the private schools are gearing up to introduce subjects such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in middle and high schools, a large number of government schools are grappling with poor or non-functional ICT labs.</p>.<p>This gap has significantly impacted students from government schools in opting for science at the Pre-University (PU) level. According to data from the Department of School Education and Literacy, only 38 per cent of students from government schools choose science in PU, while a majority gravitate towards arts, ITI or commerce streams.</p>.14 lakh homes in Karnataka still without sewer connections: Govt data.<p>The Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) and the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), which oversee the establishment of school laboratories, are facing challenges such as fund constraints, space limitations, and a shortage of trained teachers.</p>.<p>With an increasing emphasis on experiential learning, the lack of functional infrastructure has emerged as a major concern.</p>.<p>According to U-DISE data, ICT labs have been set up in roughly one out of every three to four schools in the state. However, functionality remains a concern. In Bagalkot, 169 ICT labs have been established, of which only 94 are functional. Ballari has 211 labs with 107 operational, while Belagavi has 161 labs, of which 101 are working.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru — India’s IT capital — North and South zones together have 174 labs, but only 89 are functional. Dharwad, considered the education hub of North Karnataka, has 131 labs, of which just 56 are operational. Raichur has 191 labs, with only 86 functional.</p>.<p>In contrast, districts like Udupi and Mangaluru report nearly 90 per cent functionality of ICT labs.</p>.Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar hints at merging schools with poor enrolment.<p>Students and teachers attribute the poor condition of ICT labs to lack of access to computers, unreliable internet connectivity, and a shortage of trained instructors.</p>.<p>Officials in the department said that out of approximately 43,000 schools in the state, only about 6,000 have computer labs, many of which lack functional equipment.</p>.<p>Education activist Shashikala Meti, who launched the ‘Save Government Schools’ campaign, said that in Dharwad district alone, around 40 per cent of schools lack laboratories or teachers for core subjects.</p>.<p>DSERT Joint Director Jagadeeshwara B S said efforts are underway to address the issue. “Atal Tinkering Labs are being established to provide specialised lab facilities. Over 600 such labs have been set up in the last three years, and the process is ongoing,” he said.</p>.<p>The department is also collaborating with NGOs and industries to mobilise CSR funding for setting up labs.</p>.<p>The Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), which has been working for over two decades to promote scientific temperament among students, has introduced mobile science labs that visit government schools. It has also set up a Science Park in HD Kote (Mysuru district) and a Physics Park at a government school in Benachi near Dharwad, said regional head Jayant K S.</p>.<p>Similarly, the Agastya Foundation continues to support government schools by providing science infrastructure, organising science expos, and conducting competitions to encourage students to pursue science.</p>.<p>Officials from SSK said the “i-Code Labs” initiative, launched in 2025–26, focuses on building core computer skills, including coding and logical thinking.</p>.<p>Additionally, the government is strengthening ICT facilities by supplying laptops, UPS batteries, and computers, particularly in taluk and district headquarters.</p>.<p>Under the Technology Assisted Learning Programme (TALP), ICT integration is being expanded across Classes I to XII, with provisions for laptops, tablets, and interactive learning tools. The initiative is being implemented through a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model, currently comprising 63 hubs and 756 spoke schools, with plans for further expansion.</p>