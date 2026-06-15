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Homeindiakarnataka

60% of ICT labs in Karnataka's govt schools non-functional, reveals data

This gap has significantly impacted students from government schools in opting for science at the Pre-University (PU) level.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:31 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakalabs

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