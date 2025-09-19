60 persons served notices as preventive measure in Bhatkal

<p>Bhatkal: Notices have been served to 60 people in Bhatkal taluk on suspicion that they could potentially be responsible for creating disturbances in the coming days.</p>.<p>The preventive action has been taken based on a report submitted by the Intelligence Department.</p>.<p>In the first phase, around 60 persons with a history of involvement in social conflicts, communal discord and criminal cases have been <br>identified and issued notices.</p>.<p>The notices direct them to execute a bond of Rs 50,000 before the tahsildar, undertaking that they will not indulge in any unlawful activities in the future.</p>.<p>The measure has been initiated to prevent even minor incidents from escalating and disturbing communal harmony in the taluk. The tahsildar has issued the notices and instructed all those concerned to appear in person.</p>