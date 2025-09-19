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Homeindiakarnataka

60 persons served notices as preventive measure in Bhatkal

The preventive action has been taken based on a report submitted by the Intelligence Department.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:40 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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