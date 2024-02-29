60% space for Kannada on signboards: Karnataka govt extends deadline by two weeks

Amid orders by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on sealing and shutting down of shops that do not allocate 60 per cent of the space on their nameboards to Kannada, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said, "the government has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by 2 more weeks."

"Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka Govt has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by 2 more weeks so that the 60% signage in Kannada rule can be followed," the minister wrote in a post on X.