635 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka, 262 deported

The Karnataka government has identified 635 foreign nationals who are overstaying in the state after the expiry of their passports.
Home Minister G Parameshwara, in his reply to the question by JD(S) legislator T A Sharavana, stated that the data provided was till October 31, 2023 and the government had taken measures to deport 262 foreign nationals to their countries.
Number of foreigners overstaying.
However, the government has booked 172 cases against 242 foreign nationals who are staying illegally. Incidentally, the highest number of cases of 160 are registered in Bengaluru Urban district followed by 6 cases in Mysore city. As per the country-wise data provided by the minister, the highest number of foreign nationals overstaying in the state were from Nigeria, followed by Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Cameroon, Uganda and Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the foreign nationals chose Bengaluru Urban to continue their stay even after the expiry of the passport. As explained by the minister in his reply, they continued their stay in the state mainly for the purpose of education, business, medical and health reasons.