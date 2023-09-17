65-year-old dies after being hit by scooter; FIR filed

A 65 year old man died and another 31 year old was injured after a 18 year old boy hit them while doing a wheelie in his scooter in the Immaavu industrial area in Nanjangud rural police station limits on Saturday.

Syed Imaan is the accused. He is the son of a woman police officer serving in the traffic division of a town in Mysuru district. He is a student of Diploma at a Polytechnic college in Nanjangud.