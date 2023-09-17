65-year-old dies after being hit by scooter; FIR filed

A 65 year old man died and another 31 year old was injured after a 18 year old boy hit them while doing a wheelie in his scooter in the Immaavu industrial area in Nanjangud rural police station limits on Saturday.
Syed Imaan is the accused. He is the son of a woman police officer serving in the traffic division of a town in Mysuru district. He is a student of Diploma at a Polytechnic college in Nanjangud.
Guruswamy (65), is the deceased. The incident occurred when he was on road side gracing his cattle. He died while he was being shifted to the hospital. Govindraju, 31, is injured, and he was treated on an OPD basis at Nanjangud Government hospital. Both are from Immaavu village, according to the police.
Based on a complaint by Mahadevswamy son of Guruswamy, Nanjangud rural police filed an FIR under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on Saturday late at night. They seized his vehicle, took him into custody, and sent him to judicial custody.
Recently, the Siddarthanagar traffic police of Mysuru registered a case against him, for doing a wheelie in his scooter without wearing a helmet on the Mysuru ring road on August 19.