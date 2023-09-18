65-year-old dies after youth hits him while doing wheelie in Karnataka

A 65-year-old man was killed and another 31-year-old man was injured in a wheelie incident, at Immavu Industrial area in Nanjangud rural police station limits on Saturday.
Syed Aimaan, an 18-year-old boy, is the accused. He allegedly hit them, while doing a wheelie on his two-wheeler. Syed is the son of a woman police officer, serving in traffic division of a town in Mysuru district, and a diploma student of a Polytechnic College in Nanjangud.
Guruswamy (65), is the deceased. He was herding the cattle on the roadside, when the incident occurred. He died while being shifted to the hospital. Govindraju, 31, is the injured. He was treated on OPD basis at Nanjangud Government hospital. Both are from Immaavu village, according to the police.
Based on a complaint by Mahadevswamy, son of Guruswamy, Nanjangud rural police have filed an FIR under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on Saturday late night. They seized his vehicle, took him into custody and later, handed him over to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the relatives of Guruswamy protested near the mortuary in Mysuru and urged for action against the lady officer too. The officer has been tranferred followed by the incident.
Recently, Siddarthanagar traffic police of Mysuru had registered a case against Syed, for a wheelie without wearing helmet, on Mysuru Ring Road on August 19.