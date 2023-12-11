7 arrested for parading woman naked: Home Minister Parameshwara

Belagavi: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that police have arrested 7 persons accused of assaulting and parading a woman naked at Hosa Vantmuri village in Belagavi taluk in the intervening night of Sunday (December 10) and Monday (December 11).
"Action will be taken against all accused involved in the act," said Dr Parameshwar.
Dr Parameshwara told reporters that Ashok Nayak (24) had a love affair with Priyanka from the same village. Both had eloped on Sunday resulting in the family members of the girl attacking the boy's house, dragging his mother out, making her naked and tying her to an electricity pole in a fit of rage.
Police on getting information of the act untied the woman, made her clothing available and she was admitted to hospital for treatment, he added.
Police have arrested 7 persons in connection with the incident and have been produced in the court, he said.
The phones of the boy and girl were being tracked. They will be traced and necessary action will be taken, Dr Parameshwar said and stated that he will visit the hospital and inquire health of the woman.