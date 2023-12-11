7 arrested for parading woman naked: Home Minister Parameshwara

Belagavi: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that police have arrested 7 persons accused of assaulting and parading a woman naked at Hosa Vantmuri village in Belagavi taluk in the intervening night of Sunday (December 10) and Monday (December 11).

"Action will be taken against all accused involved in the act," said Dr Parameshwar.

Dr Parameshwara told reporters that Ashok Nayak (24) had a love affair with Priyanka from the same village. Both had eloped on Sunday resulting in the family members of the girl attacking the boy's house, dragging his mother out, making her naked and tying her to an electricity pole in a fit of rage.