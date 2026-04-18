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7 injured in sparks from firecracker display fell on spectators in Puttur

A case has been registered at the Puttur Town Police Station under Sections 288, 125(a) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 18:18 IST
Karnataka Newsfirecrackersinjured

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