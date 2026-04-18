<p>Mangaluru: Nearly seven people sustained injuries after sparks from a fireworks display fell onto spectators during an annual temple fair in Puttur.</p><p>In a complaint lodged by Sumanth Shetty, a resident of Kundapur in Udupi district, he stated that he had attended the fair along with his friends and was watching the fireworks from a distance. During the display, sparks from the firecrackers reportedly landed on him and his friends—Bharath, Kaushik, Soumya, Deepak, Yashwanth and Mohan—leaving them injured.</p><p>All the injured persons were later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.</p>.Bengaluru hospitals flooded with cracker-related eye injuries .<p>Based on the complaint, police have booked those responsible for organising the fireworks display, including members of the temple management committee, on charges of negligence for allegedly failing to implement adequate safety measures.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Puttur Town Police Station under Sections 288, 125(a) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. </p>