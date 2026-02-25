<p>Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada district): Tension prevailed briefly in the area surrounding Tengara Road along the Murudeshwar-Bailur route in Bhatkal taluk, Uttara Kannada district on Monday night after a group of seven minor Muslim boys hurled stones at the homes of Hindu residents on Monday night. Enraged by their actions, the residents went after the seven boys, and managed to apprehend two of them, whom they subsequently entrusted into the care of the police. The police latter traced and nabbed the other five boys involved in the incident.</p>.<p>The stones damaged windows of several homes damaged. Meanwhile, activists of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike gathered in front of the Murudeshwar police station around Monday midnight demanding action not only against the seven boys but also against those who incited them.</p>.Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launches statewide auto mutation of properties .<p>The seven boys underwent a medical examination, which confirmed that they had acted under the influence of narcotic substances. “They will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board,” police said.</p>.<p>Uttara Kannada district Superintendent of Police Deepan M N said that he had deployed police personnel in large numbers in Murudeshwar and Bailur as a precautionary measure to prevent the situation from escalating further. Appealing to the public not to pay heed to rumours, Deepan said, “We have already convened a peace meeting that was attended by the local leaders. The situation is under control.”</p>