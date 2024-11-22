Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

70-year-old accused of raping minor girl in Karnataka, held

The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. The investigation is underway, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 17:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 17:29 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us