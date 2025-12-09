74 seats unfilled after KEA 3rd round counselling

<p>Belagavi: Seventy-four medical seats have been left unfilled in the third/mop-up round seat allotment for medical and dental courses.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the results of the third round medical and dental seats allotment on Monday, with all dental seats filled. </p>.<p>Following the High Court’s order, the Authority announced the final results of the third round of seat allotment for UG medical and dental courses.</p>.KEA announces results for second round of counselling.<p>Selected candidates must pay the required fees by Dec 10 (after adjusting any fees already paid). They must download the seat allotment letter and report to their respective colleges by Dec 11, KEA executive director H Prasanna said.</p>.<p>In this round, 1,080 candidates were allotted medical seats and 266 got dental seats. However, 74 medical seats under the management quota remain vacant after this round. All dental seats are filled, he said. </p>