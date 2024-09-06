75,000 acres land, Cauvery water boost to industries

At the same event, IT/BT Secretary Ekroop Caur said that four plug-and-play facilities beyond Bengaluru have been decided over the past year. Two are brownfield projects, such as the existing IT park in Dharwad which will be revamped into a global technology centre, and in Mysuru where a planned global tech centre will open. That apart, two greenfield projects have also been decided for Belagavi and Mangaluru.