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78% rise in computer science admissions in Karnataka in 5 years: Panel flags ‘crisis’

Big drop in mech, civil & electronics admissions leads to acute shortage of talent
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:34 IST
Karnataka NewsHigher Educationcomputer science

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