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79% voters favour Congress in Davanagere, claims D K Shivakumar

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said 'We had conducted the survey of voters belonging to backward classes, minorities, poor people in the constituency.'
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K Shivakumar

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