<p>Davanagere: KPCC President D K Shivakumar claimed that over 79% voters have favoured Congress in the survey of voters in Davanagere South Assembly constituency conducted by KPCC.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said "We had conducted the survey of voters belonging to backward classes, minorities, poor people in the constituency." </p><p>"They have recalled the services of veteran Congress leader the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa during Covid-19 and they have immense respect for him. People of the constituency were administered free vaccine against Covid-19 by Shamanur family then."</p><p>Replying to a query, he said Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is a star campaigner in Kerala and the party has given him some responsibilities. "Khan would campaign here after completing his duties there," he said. </p>.Launched with fanfare, government cow shelters remain underutilised in Karnataka.<p>He also made it clear that neither Khan, him or Siddaramaiah are important for the party. "The party does not function relying on an individual. The elections are held on the basis of the party ideologies. We are fighting the bypolls together by taking leaders of all communities into confidence. Leaders of Muslim community are already camping in the constituency."</p><p>He also claimed that the party has always contributed to the welfare of minorities. They have been given representation in 16 boards/corporations in the state. We are criticised by BJP for this many times. The party is trying to develop leadership in Muslim community. Generally, Muslim candidates had been there in the fray in many polls earlier. The presence of independent candidates would not divide Muslim votes. </p>