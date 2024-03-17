Karnataka: 7th pay panel for 27.5% hike, 5-day work week

Bengaluru: The 7th Pay Commission has recommended a 27.5% hike in basic salary for state government employees along with increasing their minimum pay from Rs 17,000 to Rs 27,000 per month.
The Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hours before the Lok Sabha model code of conduct kicked in.
Siddaramaiah said the report will be sent to the finance department for examination. “The government will decide based on suggestions from the finance department,” he said.
The recommendation will cost the government an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore a year, according to the Commission’s report.
The government is likely to keep its decision pending until after the Lok Sabha polls.
However, Siddaramaiah specified that the 17% hike on basic salary that was given to employees as an interim relief would continue. The Commission has recommended a five-day work week for government employees.
