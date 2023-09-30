7th pay panel meets CM Siddaramaiah, discusses fiscal implications of salary revision

The 7th Pay Commission, under former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday and discussed fiscal implications of revision salaries of government employees.
Commission members P B Ramamurthy (retired IAS) and former Karnataka State Audit And Accounts Department principal director Srikanth B Vanahalli, as well as member-secretary Hephsiba Rani Korlapati met Siddaramaiah.
The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in November 2022 and given six months to submit its recommendations. In May this year, the term of the Commission was extended up to November.
“General discussion was held on fiscal implications, but the 7th Pay Commission did not share any indications of their likely recommendations during the meeting with the CM,” a source said.
The implementation of the 7th pay scale for state government employees will lead to a steep increase in salaries and pensions in the coming years. Depending on the fitment factor, the financial implication of the 7th pay scale will range between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore for the first year of implementation, according to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan.
The Pay Commission will cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.
According to sources, the government may consider granting one more extension for the Commission to submit its report in order to fend off demands from employees who want upgraded pay scales.