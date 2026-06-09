8 Candidates, 7 seats: Number game on as JD(S) fields candidate for Karnataka MLC polls

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) decided on Monday to force an election for the Legislative Council by fielding its sitting member Govinda Raju.</p>.<p>With Congress fielding Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s aide Vinay Karthik, there are now eight candidates in the fray for seven positions. </p>.<p>After filing his nomination papers, Govinda Raju claimed he is an NDA candidate. Now, the victory of Govinda Raju and Vinay Karthik largely depends on the two independent members of the House - Latha Mallikarjun and Puttaswamy Gowda. </p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Congress move sets stage for seventh-seat battle.<p>Going by the numbers, Congress falls short of six votes for its fifth candidate and JD(S) needs four votes as it will get support of six from alliance partner BJP.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, leaders of both parties are working on their own strategies to ensure victory. </p>.<p>Speaking to the media after Govinda Raju filed the nomination papers, JD(S) floor leader in the Legislative Assembly C B Suresh Babu gave a hint that JD(S) is working out some strategy.</p>.<p>"We have also fielded a candidate and we are counting on the BJP too. There are several strategies that everyone will come to know in the coming days. How Byrathi Suresh won the Upper House election by defeating an official Congress candidate in the past is an open secret," he said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also reacted to the candidature by JD(S) and said, "While playing chess, does anyone reveal which pawn they will move next?"</p>.<p>Of the 224 members in the Assembly, 134 are from Congress, 62 BJP, 18 JD(S), 3 unattached members (expelled from BJP), 1 from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), 1 Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, two independents, one Speaker and two seats vacant (due to the death of D Sudhakar and conviction of former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni).</p>.<p>Each candidate requires 28 votes to secure victory. Based on current numbers, both BJP candidates are expected to win comfortably, leaving the party with six surplus votes that are likely to be transferred to the JD(S) candidate.</p>.BJP releases list of candidates for MLC elections in Karnataka.<p>The JD(S), which has 18 members in the Assembly, will see its tally rise to 24 with the support of six BJP votes. Even then, the party’s candidate will remain four votes short of the required number.</p>.<p>Among the three expelled BJP MLAs, Shivaram Hebbar and S T Somashekar have already aligned themselves with Congress, making their support unlikely. However, JD(S) is hopeful of securing the backing of another expelled BJP MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.</p>.<p>JD(S) leaders are also confident of obtaining the support of KRPP MLA G. Janardhana Reddy.</p>.<p>"Even if we get the support of Yatnal and Reddy, we will still be short of two votes. We are also keen to know how our leaders plan to bridge the gap, as it largely depends on independent MLAs," a JD(S) leader said.</p>.<p>The situation is not very different for Congress. With 134 members, the party will be left with 22 votes after allocating to ensure the victory of its four candidates. This leaves its fifth candidate six votes short of winning mark.</p>.<p>Even if Somashekar and Hebbar extend their support, Congress will still need 4 more votes. Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha MLA Darshan Puttannaiah is expected to support Congress, while the acting speaker is also likely to cast his vote in favour of the ruling party. Even then, the party will be two votes short.</p>.<p>Any absence during voting or an incorrectly cast vote can further complicate the contest and significantly alter the outcome. </p>