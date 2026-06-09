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Homeindiakarnataka

8 Candidates, 7 seats: Number game on as JD(S) fields candidate for Karnataka MLC polls

With Congress fielding Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s aide Vinay Karthik, there are now eight candidates in the fray for seven positions.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:02 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:02 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaJD(S)

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