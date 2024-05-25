8 killed in separate accidents at Chikkamagaluru, Ranebennur

Eight persons died and 18 suffered injuries in two separate accidents in the state since Thursday midnight.
A multiutility vehicle turned turtle killing four of its passengers on the spot under the under-bridge on NH-48 in Ranebennur of Haveri district late on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Jaadi (45), Ishwarya Barki (22), Pavithra Samagondi (28) and Chethana Samagondi (7). Six others sustained grievous injuries in the accident and they have been admitted at various hospitals for treatment.
The vehicle was headed from Haveri to Tirupati. Superintendent of Police Anshukumar visited the spot.
Four members of a family in Chitradurga district died and 12 persons suffered injuries in a collision between a lorry and van on national highway at Banakal in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Hampaiah (65), Prema (58), Manjaiah (60) and Prabhakar (45) all from Channapatna in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga
district.
The family members were returning to Chitradurga after visiting Dharmasthala in a car and a van. There were nine passengers in the van and the car with seven passengers was following the van.
A lorry rammed at van and the car also hit the van from behind. As a result, three passengers in the van died on the spot while another died en route to the hospital, said the police.
Three passengers in the car suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to Mangaluru for treatment.
Published 24 May 2024, 21:28 IST