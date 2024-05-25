8 killed in separate accidents at Chikkamagaluru, Ranebennur

A multiutility vehicle turned turtle killing four of its passengers on the spot under the under-bridge on NH-48 in Ranebennur of Haveri district late on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Jaadi (45), Ishwarya Barki (22), Pavithra Samagondi (28) and Chethana Samagondi (7). Six others sustained grievous injuries in the accident and they have been admitted at various hospitals for treatment.