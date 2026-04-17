8 pilgrims, including women, from Karnataka killed in accident in Kurnool district

<p>RAICHUR/HYDERABAD: Eight people, including five women, from Karnataka died after a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.</p>.<p>Nine others sustained injuries and were hospitalised. </p>.<p>Police have identified the victims as residents of Udayi village, Tariki taluk, Chikkamagaluru district.</p>.<p>The pick-up vehicle was carrying devotees to the Sri Raghavendra Swami temple at Mantralayam when it collided head-on with a ready-mix concrete lorry on National Highway 167 near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal.</p>.Four Ayyappa devotees killed as MUV rams lorry in Tumakuru .<p>Twenty-one people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. While five people died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries later. Among the deceased is a three-year-old girl. </p>.<p>Preliminary police investigation suggested the Bolero pick-up vehicle’s driver slept behind the wheel, veering the vehicle towards oncoming traffic across the divider. The lorry involved in the accident was travelling from Bidar to Tumakuru when the collision occurred at approximately 3.30 am.</p>