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8 pilgrims, including women, from Karnataka killed in accident in Kurnool district

Nine others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:15 IST
KarnatakaAccidentKurnool

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