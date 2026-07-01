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Homeindiakarnataka

8 staff arrested over financial fraud at sugar factory in Karnataka

An amount of Rs 11.32 crore has been recovered from them, Nimbargi told a press meet.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 21:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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