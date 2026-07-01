8 staff arrested over financial fraud at sugar factory in Karnataka

<p>Vijyapura: District superintendent of police Lakshman Nimbargi announced on Tuesday that eight staff members of the Nandi co-operative sugar factory at Krishna Nagar in Babaleshwar taluk had been arrested on charges of irregularities in weighing sugarcane and embezzlement of funds. </p>.<p>An amount of Rs 11.32 crore has been recovered from them, Nimbargi told a press meet.</p>.<p>They had illegally transferred Rs 12.33 crore to bank accounts of 91 individuals. The money pertained to 34,490 metric tonnes (MT) of sugarcane procured from farmers for crushing between the years 2020 and 2026. </p>.<p>The arrested are weighing centre personnel Dhareppa Navi of Bidari village in Jamakhandi taluk, Bheerappa Gadadara, Yellappa Gadadara of Yaragatti village in Belagavi district, Prakash Gaddi, Paramanand Gaddi, Mahadev Kamble and Balappa Chopade of Alakanur village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district and Prabhakar Singe of Ugar village. </p>.<p>The suspects had indulged in cheating in sugarcane weighing earlier too at various sugar factories in Bagalkot and Belagavi districts, with cases registered against them, the SP said.</p>.<p>The suspects had co-opted field officers and token operators at the factory into their scheme of things. It is said that they used to get bogus tokens generated with respect to some of the tractor loads of sugarcane coming to the factory and would transfer the money to the said 91 accounts, Nimbargi said. </p>.<p>The misappropriation of funds came to light during police investigation after Ashok Tippareddy, the managing director of Nandi co-operative sugar factory, filed a case on the embezzlement of factory funds with the Babaleshwar police. </p>.<p>The factory management felicitated the police personnel involved in unearthing the scam. </p>