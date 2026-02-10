80-90 MLAs want D K Shivakumar as CM: Iqbal Hussain

<p>Bengaluru: Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Monday claimed that 80-90 lawmakers in the party want Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to become the chief minister. </p>.<p>"There are 80-90 MLAs who've asked the party to give Shivakumar an opportunity in order to ensure Congress retains power in the next election," Hussain, a Shivakumar loyalist, said. </p>.<p>"Some are quiet. But I'm open about it. I want to see Shivakumar become the CM. I've been sincere about this," Hussain said. </p>.'Karnataka govt to examine and take suitable decision': Siddaramaiah on demand for tribal university in state.<p>Hussain's statement comes a few days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son-MLC Yathindra claimed that the Congress high command had "given the signal" and that his father would continue at the helm. </p>