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80 countries to be represented at Karnataka's Bridge to Bengaluru on April 17

Bridge to Bengaluru 2026 will serve as a curtain-raiser to the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which will be held from November 17–19, 2026, under the theme ‘AI & Beyond’.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiah

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