81.84% voter turnout in bypolls in three Assembly segments in Karnataka

While Channapatna recorded a record 88.48 per cent voter turnout, it was 80.48 per cent in Shiggaon, and 76.24 per cent in Sandur, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:34 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 15:34 IST
Karnataka NewsBypollvoter turnoutChannapatna

