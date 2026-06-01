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Homeindiakarnataka

85-year-old man shoots himself dead in Shivamogga

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Rao (85).
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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