85-year-old man shoots himself dead in Shivamogga

<p>Shivamogga: An elderly man allegedly ended life by shooting himself with a gun in the wee hours of Monday at Thattekodlu village in Hosanagar taluk.</p><p>According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Rao (85). He shot himself near the neck with a single-barrel gun. The body was completely shattered. Although he was treated at a local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, he succumbed to his injuries. </p>.Man kills 2 kids, dies by suicide in Karnataka's Tumakuru . <p>A case has been registered at the city police station and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> are investigating whether the gun was licensed.</p>