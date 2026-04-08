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86 taluks contaminated, Bengaluru over-exploited: Groundwater report

Overall groundwater extraction has reduced from 68.44% in 2024 to 66.49%, the Dynamic Ground Water Resources of Karnataka 2025 report said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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