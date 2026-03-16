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86,398 government employees in Karnataka to retire in next five years

In its 2023 election manifesto, the Congress had promised to fill all government vacancies in one year.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Government employees retiring

Government employees retiring

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Published 16 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaRetirementgovernment employees

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