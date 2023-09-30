877 heart attack patients treated under Karnataka Health Department’s STEMI programme

The spoke hospitals and their ambulances have an ECG-integrated monitoring unit, and remote diagnosis is done by the cardiologist in the hub hospitals or by a remote panel of doctors using AI. Patients needing interventions are then sent to the hub hospitals. Currently, under the phase I, the STEMI is functioning in 15 districts, across 45 spoke hospitals and three hub hospitals (Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi branches of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Hospitals). The Phase I has a budget of Rs 3.8 crore.