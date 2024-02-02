87th Sahitya Sammelana in June: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, the premier literary event, will be held in the first week of June.
Siddaramaiah chaired a preparatory meeting on the convention scheduled to be held in Mandya.
At the meeting, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi requested the government to release Rs 30 crore for the event.
On choosing the event’s president, Siddaramaiah said it must be a senior person who has contributed extensively to literature. Joshi told the meeting that a Kannada Ratha Jatre and felicitation to 87 achievers will be part of the three-day event.