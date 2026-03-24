<p>Bengaluru: The data from the Health and Family Welfare department shows that about 88% of tuberculosis patients in Karnataka recovered in 2024 while 75,318 new cases were detected in 2025.</p>.<p>“The increasing number of recoveries is a good sign”, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru on Monday. </p>.<p>Districts such as Raichur, Dharwad, Ballari, Koppal, and Yadgir account for nearly 20% of the state’s total TB burden, he added. The government aims to eliminate a disease that has affected humanity for centuries. Under the ambitious Gruha Arogya Yojana, health workers collect information on TB symptoms during door-to-door visits. Efforts are on at the panchayat level to create widespread awareness, added the minister. </p>.<p>He said that ASHA workers are continuously engaging with communities to identify symptoms and spread awareness. An inter-departmental coordination committee has been formed, and officials have already been directed to take necessary action.</p>.<p>A “TB-Free Gram Panchayat” campaign is being implemented, advanced laboratories have been established, and modern diagnostic technologies have been deployed for accurate detection, he said. One State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, 32 District TB centres, 24 TB units, 1,893 designated microscopy centers, 166 CBNAAT testing labs and 475 TruNAAT machines have already been set up in the state. </p>