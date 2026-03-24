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88% tuberculosis patients recovered in 2024, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

“The increasing number of recoveries is a good sign”, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru on Monday.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTuberculosisDinesh Gundu Rao

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