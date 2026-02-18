Menu
Karnataka: 9.02 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam this year

There will be no awarding of grace marks, confirmed the minister, who, however, refrained from speaking on the dress code for examinations given that the issue is pending before the court.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 22:34 IST
