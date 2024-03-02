9-day 'Mahamastakabhisheka' celebrations conclude at Karnataka's Venur

Mangaluru: The nine-day long Mahamastakabhisheka to Lord Bahubali at Venur concluded on Friday. Digambara Jaina Theertha Kshetra Samithi, Venur offered 1,008 Kalasha Mahamastakabhisheka on the concluding day. Various rituals like 'Nithyanidhi', 'Sddachakrayantradhana vidhana', 'Agnithrayarchana poorvaka', 'Nirvana kalyana', 'Agridhaka' procession were held. After the mahamastakabhisheka, rituals like 'Mahapooje' ,'sangha pooje', 'Mahamangalarathi', 'Kumkumotsava', 'Avabrithasnana' among others were held.

Speaking during the religious meet, the District- in Charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare said "Jainism has contributed to the peace and harmonious life in the world. Jainism as a symbol of sacrifice and tolerance has spread the message of non-violence in the world. Baahubali statue at Shravanabelagola, Dharmasthala, Karkala, Venur in Karnataka is a symbol of the state's rich culture, and tradition."

"I had witnessed Mahamastakabhisheka at Shravanabelagola as a young boy which was attended by Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister. This is the second Mahamastakabhisheka which I'm attending," Rao said.

"Karnataka has a strong bond with the Jain traditions. Jain seers have spread the principles in Karnataka several centuries ago. Jain principles have been an inspiration for people of the region to inculcate values in life. Though the population size of the Jain community is very small, they have immense influence on the society," said the Minister.

"India is known for its unique culture and traditions, which are part of our life. Similarly, dharma is not just limited to worship of God. Dharma is our lifestyle. Dharma has influenced all spheres of life," he added.

"As preparations for 'Mahamastakabhisheka', we had held several rounds of meetings with Samithi president Dr Padmaprasad Ajila to make the event more organised this year,” he said, adding that the government also has extended its support.

The minister also visited the exhibition stall of the Department of Information and Public Relations at the venue.

Minister D Sudhakar, former Minister Abhayachandra Jain, MLC Harish Kumar, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, Yugala Munishri 108 Amoghakeerthi Munimaharaj and 108 Amarakeerthi Munimahara, Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji and others were present.