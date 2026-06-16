9 held in murder-for-insurance plot in Karnataka's Belagavi; wife, FSL official among accused

<p>Belagavi: In a sensational case involving an alleged murder for insurance money, Belagavi district police have arrested nine persons, including the victim’s wife, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) official, and a city police staff member, for allegedly conspiring to murder ex-serviceman and tamper with forensic evidence to cover up the crime.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that the accused allegedly murdered 46-year-old Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi, a resident of Ghodgeri village in Hukkeri taluk, with the intention of claiming his accident insurance worth nearly Rs 2 crore. Manjargi, an ex-serviceman, had suffered minor injuries after falling from his motorcycle on March 13 while returning to his village. He was initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Hukkeri. According to police, visiting officers observed that his injuries were not serious. However, his wife, Suma, shifted him to JJ Hospital in Ghataprabha, where he died on March 15, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.</p>.<p><strong>Foul play suspected</strong> </p>.Dilapidated bridges continue to haunt commuters in Karnataka's Belagavi .<p>Doctors at JJ Hospital suspected foul play and recommended a postmortem examination at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) District Hospital. The initial postmortem report and subsequent FSL findings attributed the death to cardiac arrest.</p>.<p>The case took a dramatic turn after accused Pundalik Vithal Dombar released a video on social media alleging that Manjargi had been murdered and claiming to have knowledge of the crime.</p>.<p>Police investigations revealed that after retiring from the Army, Manjargi had started a food stall near Hidkal Dam in partnership with Dombar in 2023. During this period, Dombar and Suma allegedly developed an illicit relationship. Investigators suspect the duo conspired to eliminate Manjargi to gain access to his insurance benefits.</p>.<p>According to the SP, another accused, Rahul Hanmant Jogi, a relative of Dombar and an employee at JJ Hospital, allegedly suggested shifting Manjargi to the hospital and assured the conspirators that they could ‘get rid of him.’</p>.<p><strong>Rat poison</strong></p>.<p>Investigators found that on March 14, three accused allegedly attempted to administer rat poison intravenously, but the attempt failed. The following day, they allegedly procured another poison from outside, injected it into him, and administered sleeping tablets. He subsequently died, with the death initially being recorded as a cardiac arrest. Following Dombar’s revelations, police exhumed Manjargi’s body and ordered a fresh postmortem examination.</p>.<p>Police said Suma’s mother, a retired health worker, approached registered medical practitioner Basavaraj Bhasme to help shield her daughter. Bhasme allegedly enlisted the help of his relative Ashok Gujnal, a city police employee. The duo then allegedly contacted FSL peon Appasab Fakruddin Naikwadi to facilitate changes to the forensic report.</p>.<p>Police alleged that FSL Laboratory Assistant Channappa Adaviswamimath, in collusion with Senior Scientific Officer P M Nagaraju, altered the FSL report to conceal evidence of poisoning. ’</p>.<p><strong>YouTuber’s role</strong></p>.<p>The probe also revealed that YouTuber Sachin Selar and three others, who learned about the murder through Dombar, allegedly attempted to extort money and seek sexual favours from Suma in exchange for their silence.</p>