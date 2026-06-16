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Homeindiakarnataka

9 held in murder-for-insurance plot in Karnataka's Belagavi; wife, FSL official among accused

Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that the accused allegedly murdered 46-year-old Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi with the intention of claiming his accident insurance.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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