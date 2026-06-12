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9% interest more apt in accident cases involving death, serious injury: Karnataka High Court

The appeal pertains to the accident that occurred in 2016 in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:03 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:03 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentKarnataka High Court

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