9% interest more apt in accident cases involving death, serious injury: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">high court</a> has said that the rate of interest at 9 per cent is more appropriate in accident cases involving death and serious injury, especially where there is a long delay in claimants receiving compensation. </p>.<p>"There cannot be any 'straitjacket formula' in determining the rate of interest and the same must depend on the facts and circumstances of each case. The guiding principle remains that the rate must neither be punitive nor non-existent, but must strike a balance between fairness to claimant and reasonableness to insurer," Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said, while directing the insurance company to deposit the enhanced compensation with interest at 9 per cent per annum.</p>.<p>The appeal pertains to the accident that occurred in 2016 in Bengaluru. The deceased Ravanamma's husband and two children are the claimants. On November 14, 2016, Ravanamma, who was riding a bicycle, and others were crossing the Outer Ring Road in Kasturi Nagar when a tempo traveller hit them from the opposite direction. Ravanamma was taken to the government hospital in KR Puram, where she was declared brought dead.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka HC bins plea for bail cancellation.<p>On February 16, 2018, the tribunal awarded Rs 16.57 lakh compensation along with 9 per cent interest. The insurance company, the insurer of the Tempo Traveller, challenged this, contending that the interest rate of 9 per cent was high and should be reduced to 8 per cent.</p>.<p>The court examined the materials on record and Apex Court judgements and noted that over the last 5-10 years, the award of interest has consistently been at 9 per cent per annum.</p>.<p>"The SC had been reinforcing the obligation of timely payment by directing that in case of delay beyond two months, an additional 9 per centinterest per annum would be payable on both the principal amount and accrued interest," Justice Ganju said.</p>.<p>It said the award of interest is usually determined at the prevailing bank rate of interest on a case-to-case basis and at the rate which is just and fair and reasonable.</p>.<p>"The Supreme Court has consistently held that the award of interest is intended to recompensate the claimant for being deprived of the use of money, which ought to have been paid at the time of occurrence of the accident. The rate of interest, therefore, must be just, fair and reasonable, having regard to the prevailing economic conditions and bank rates," the court said.</p>.<p>The court has awarded enhanced compensation of Rs 1.95 lakh along with 9 per cent interest from the date of petition till the date of realisation, in addition to Rs 16.57 lakh awarded by the tribunal.</p>