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Karnataka’s 90-day amnesty drive saw surrender of 705 wildlife trophies

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had then said that the move was aimed at encouraging compliance with wildlife protection laws and helping authorities identify illegally possessed wildlife articles.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:24 IST
BengaluruKarnatakawildlifeForest

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