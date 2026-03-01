Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

92 Kannadigas stranded in West Asia, Karnataka activates emergency ops centre

Chief secy urges priority evacuation or special repatriation of stranded individuals
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 17:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 17:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us