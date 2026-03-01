<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>has fully activated the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) to function round-the-clock in response to the evolving situation in West Asia, officials said on Sunday. </p><p>At least 92 people are stranded, including 82 in the UAE and eight in Bahrain. </p><p>Authorities said the SEOC and DEOCs are closely monitoring advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies and consulates in the affected countries. The Karnataka Resident Commissioner has also activated the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi to ensure coordination with central agencies. </p>.Hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai, other hub airports after military escalation in West Asia.<p>Helplines and travel advisories issued by Indian missions abroad have been shared with all districts and widely circulated on official social media platforms, including X and WhatsApp, to reach families of those affected. </p><p>According to data compiled by the SEOC, at least 84 people from Karnataka are currently stranded in the UAE, mostly in Dubai. </p><p>District-wise figures indicate that Ballari accounts for the highest number at 32, followed by Bengaluru 19, Davangere 8, Chikkamagaluru 5, Kodagu 4, Raichur and Shivamogga 3 each, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Vijayapura 2 each, and Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru on each. Officials said the majority of those stranded in the UAE are tourists. </p><p>In Bahrain, eight persons from Karnataka have reported being stranded. These include four from Hassan, three from Udupi and one from Kodagu. Officials said they are on employment and visit visas. </p><p>The details of all 92 stranded individuals have been shared with the Rapid Response Cell of the MEA and the Resident Commissioner’s office for further action. </p><p>Authorities said the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) affecting flight operations in the region will be reviewed on Monday. If instability continues, the restrictions may be extended. </p><p>Officials urged families of stranded persons to stay in touch with district authorities and rely only on verified advisories issued by government agencies. </p>.<p><strong>Chief secy writes to Centre</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh wrote to the union government to extend all necessary assistance for the safety and well-being of stranded Kannadigas. </p><p>In a letter to Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Vikram Masri, she made the following requests: </p><p>a) Extend all necessary assistance through Indian embassies/consulates to ensure the safety and well-being of Kannadigas presently in the conflict zones. </p><p>b) Consider arranging priority evacuation or special repatriation measures, if required, for stranded individuals from Karnataka and elsewhere. </p><p>c) Establish a dedicated coordination mechanism with the state government to faciliate timely information-sharing and effective response. </p><p>She said the state government would designate nodal offices to coordinate with the ministry for streamlined communication and facilitation of return arrangements. </p><p>In a separate letter to Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, the state's topmost official sought urgent intervention for the rescue of tourists who are unable to return due to flight disruptions. </p><p>Urging coordination with airlines, she urged the ministry to provide necessary assistance, including complimentary boarding and lodging, to stranded tourists who had confirmed return bookings but are unable to travel. </p><p>She also urged flexibility in ticket rescheduling and waiver of additional charges, and arranging and operating adequate flights once the situation normalises. </p><p>Munish Moudgil, Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department, urged people from Karnataka to strictly adhere to the guidelines and advisories issued by the local governments, contact the Indian embassies/consulates through helplines and register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official portals of the concerned embassies/consulates. For visa-related matters, they should contact the nearest FRRO. </p><p>Separately, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has initiated measures to ensure the safety and rescue of residents from the district who may be stranded in the war-affected regions. </p><p>Jagadeesha G, Deputy Commissioner, has requested family members or concerned individuals to provide information regarding the well-being of such residents to the District Disaster Management Centre for necessary action. </p><p>Affected individuals or their relatives can share information by phone call (080-22967200) or WhatsApp 810599707/9538047199. </p> <p>Indian embassies</p><p><strong>Helplines</strong></p><p>Israel</p><p>+972-54-7520711</p><p>Iran</p><p>+98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9109,</p><p>+98 912 810 9102, +98 993 217 9359</p><p>Saudi Arabia</p><p>Riyadh</p><p>00-966-11-4884697 | 00-966-542126748 (WhatsApp)</p><p>800 247 1234 (Toll-Free)</p><p>Jeddah: WhatsApp: +966 536209704</p><p>Landline: 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093</p><p>Mobile: +966 556122301 | Toll-Free: 800 244 0003</p><p>UAE</p><p>Toll-Free: 800-46342 | WhatsApp: +971 5430 90571</p><p>Qatar</p><p>00974-55647502</p><p>Bahrain</p><p>00973-39418071</p><p>Jordan</p><p>00962-770 422 276</p><p>Oman</p><p>Toll-Free: 8007 1234 | WhatsApp: +968 9828 2270</p><p>Iraq</p><p>+964 771 651 1185 (English & Hindi)</p><p>+964 770 444 4899 (Arabic)</p><p>Kuwait</p><p>+965 65501946</p><p>Palestine</p><p>+970 592916418</p>